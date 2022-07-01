SEARCH
HomeNewsAer Lingus Forced to Cancel More Summer Flights
News

Aer Lingus Forced to Cancel More Summer Flights

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
7

A spike in Covid cases among staff in Aer Lingus as well as other outside factors, has resulted in further flight cancellations as we enter the month of July.

Nine return flights headed to European destinations have been cancelled today, 01st July 2022 and one tomorrow.

The destinations of flights affected by the cancellations are: London, Bordeaux, Amsterdam, Brussels, Zurich and Birmingham.

Industrial action among ground handlers at Bordeaux airport was the cause of today’s Bordeaux flight cancellation, and two more return flights to Lyon tomorrow, 02nd July have been cancelled for the same reason.

Aer Lingus apologised to passengers affected by the cancellations in a statement last night.

“Aer Lingus wishes to apologise to those impacted and teams at the airline are working to re-accommodate impacted passengers on the next available services as efficiently as possible,” said a spokesperson for Aer Lingus.

“System pressures and ongoing issues at some airports and among third party suppliers have created considerable operational challenges which have been compounded by a significant spike in Covid cases in recent days.”

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous articleBudget-friendly Activities in Some of the World’s Most Desirable Spots

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie