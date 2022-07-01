Aer Lingus Forced to Cancel More Summer Flights

A spike in Covid cases among staff in Aer Lingus as well as other outside factors, has resulted in further flight cancellations as we enter the month of July.

Nine return flights headed to European destinations have been cancelled today, 01st July 2022 and one tomorrow.

The destinations of flights affected by the cancellations are: London, Bordeaux, Amsterdam, Brussels, Zurich and Birmingham.

Industrial action among ground handlers at Bordeaux airport was the cause of today’s Bordeaux flight cancellation, and two more return flights to Lyon tomorrow, 02nd July have been cancelled for the same reason.

Aer Lingus apologised to passengers affected by the cancellations in a statement last night.

“Aer Lingus wishes to apologise to those impacted and teams at the airline are working to re-accommodate impacted passengers on the next available services as efficiently as possible,” said a spokesperson for Aer Lingus.

“System pressures and ongoing issues at some airports and among third party suppliers have created considerable operational challenges which have been compounded by a significant spike in Covid cases in recent days.”