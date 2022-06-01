SEARCH
News

Aer Lingus Extends their Discount to Book Flights Ahead of ITAA Conference 2022

Have you booked your place at the ITAA conference in Huelva, Spain on the 6th of October? If not, then get booking as Aer Lingus have extended their discount code to book by the 10th of June! 

Click here for your registration form.

Itinerary for ITAA Conference 2022

Golfers:
Wednesday 5th October

Golfers travel to Faro and transfer to Huelva for overnight at the Hotel Fuerte El Rompido, followed by Dinner at 8.00pm in El Rompido Village at Restaurant Caribe II.

Thursday 6th October

11.45 Departure to Golf Club with 12.45 First Tee off of golf at Golf El Rompido 18 holes with picnic lunch included. Return to Hotel for welcome dinner with the main group. 

El Rompido Golf Course

Friday 7th October
Breakfast at the hotel at 8am with ITAA Conference starting at 9am. Departure for dinner at Hacienda Ballemari at 8pm.

Saturday 8th October
Excursion Options:

Option 1. Jabugo Experience – Departing at 08.30

Option 2. Caravels Dock + Cave of Wonders Departing at 09.00

Option 3. Cycling Route – El Rompido – Marismas del Odiel

4pm Return to Hotel. 8pm Departure to “Casa Colon” in the city of Huelva for Gala Dinner. 8.30pm Gala Dinner. 11.30pm Departure to the hotel.

Sunday 9th October
Breakfast and departure to Faro Airport or post conference tour staying on in the Hotel Fuerte El Rompido and exploring more of the local area returning on Tuesday 11th October

