Aer Lingus extends January seat sale

Aer Lingus has extended its January Seat Sale for another week.

Customers can avail of 20% off European and UK travel until January 24.

Irish consumers are keen to get back stateside according to recent Aer Lingus search data, with searches to US cities such as New York, Boston, and Chicago all up compared to the days prior to the lifting of restrictions.

Flights to North America are up for grabs from just €169 each way as part of a return trip.

As always, customers flying to North America with Aer Lingus will enjoy complimentary meals and drinks, endless hours of in-flight entertainment, and US Customs and Border pre-clearance at Dublin and Shannon airports.

All bookings are valid for travel from 01 February to 31 May 2022. Book by midnight January 24 2022.