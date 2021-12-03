Aer Lingus extends flexible booking policy

Aer Lingus will update its ‘Book with Confidence’ policy for bookings until the 31st of January 2022.

Customers can change their travel dates free of charge up to two hours before they travel and as many times as they wish.

For travel between now and end January 2022 customers can change bookings up until 2 hours before check-in

customers can change bookings up until before check-in For travel after 31 January to 30 September 2022– existing policy of change up to 7 days prior to travel date will apply

The flexible booking policy is available on all bookings up until 30th September 2022. Most fares also include the option to exchange for a guaranteed voucher up to 14 days before travel. In addition, those who booked Advantage, Flex, Business or Business Flex fares have the option of a cash refund if they decide not to travel.

The airline’s policy was introduced last year. It continues to help customers navigate through the changing travel restrictions.

The airline has also introduced an interactive tool on the website, which allows customers to search destinations and retrieve up-to-date tailored travel information including vaccination status and testing requirements.