Aer Lingus Extends AerClub Tier Status for Extra Year

Aer Lingus is extending is extending AerClub tier status for another year for tiered memberships due to expire between 1 July 2021 and 30 June 2022.

As travel restrictions lift later this month and Aer Lingus starts to fly again to popular holiday destinations, Silver, Platinum and Concierge members will maintain their existing status for an additional 12 months.

Tier credits will reset to zero on their next anniversary date as per AerClub’s normal terms and conditions.

This is the second time AerClub has introduced a year-long extension as its members have effectively not been able to travel freely since the beginning of 2020.