Aer Lingus Ends London-Belfast Route Because of Brexit Rules

Aer Lingus is discontinuing flights between Belfast and London Heathrow at the end of this October, the airline has announced.

A spokesperson for the company described the reason as ‘Brexit related’.

It confirmed that it had been operating under a temporary licence, which has now ended.

Aer Lingus does not hold the right to operate domestic flights in the UK as it is an Irish company.

This is the only mainland route operated by Aer Lingus from Belfast. All other flights under the brand from Heathrow are operated by Emerald Airlines, which is Aer Lingus’ sister partner.

The last flight from the airline will be on Sunday, October 30. After that, British Airways will be operating three flights every day from Belfast to Heathrow.