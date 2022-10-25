SEARCH
Aer Lingus Ends London-Belfast Route Because of Brexit Rules

Emer Roche
Aer Lingus is discontinuing flights between Belfast and London Heathrow at the end of this October, the airline has announced.

A spokesperson for the company described the reason as ‘Brexit related’.

It confirmed that it had been operating under a temporary licence, which has now ended.

Aer Lingus does not hold the right to operate domestic flights in the UK as it is an Irish company.

This is the only mainland route operated by Aer Lingus from Belfast. All other flights under the brand from Heathrow are operated by Emerald Airlines, which is Aer Lingus’ sister partner.

The last flight from the airline will be on Sunday, October 30. After that, British Airways will be operating three flights every day from Belfast to Heathrow.

Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
