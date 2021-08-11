Aer Lingus Cleared for Manchester Take Off

Aer Lingus (UK) has been given the all clear to start flying its new transatlantic schedule from Manchester.

The UK subsidiary of the Aer Lingus Group was granted an airline operating license by the UK Civil Aviation Authority to begin its non-stop service between Manchester (MAN) and New York-JFK and Orlando (MCO).

Aer Lingus announced the new service in March and had intended to begin the services on 29 July, but the later-than-expected reopening of international borders forced the airline to postpone its debut until 30 September.

Aer Lingus is also starting a new non-stop service from Manchester to Barbados (BGI) on 20 October, while another route, to Boston (BOS) is scheduled to start in the summer of 2022.