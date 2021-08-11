News

Aer Lingus Cleared for Manchester Take Off

Aer Lingus Cleared for Manchester Take Off

Aer Lingus (UK) has been given the all clear to start flying its new transatlantic schedule from Manchester.

The UK subsidiary of the Aer Lingus Group was granted an airline operating license by the UK Civil Aviation Authority to begin its non-stop service between Manchester (MAN) and New York-JFK and Orlando (MCO).

Aer Lingus announced the new service in March and had intended to begin the services on 29 July, but the later-than-expected reopening of international borders forced the airline to postpone its debut until 30 September.

Aer Lingus is also starting a new non-stop service from Manchester to Barbados (BGI) on 20 October, while another route, to Boston (BOS) is scheduled to start in the summer of 2022.

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Cunard Readies for Sailing Return

Fionn DavenportAugust 11, 2021
Read More

Travel Recovery Looking at ‘Blue Skies’ – Heathrow Airport

Fionn DavenportAugust 11, 2021
Read More

Expedia Group’s Latest Travel Report Shows Promising Signs of Global Recovery

Fionn DavenportAugust 11, 2021
Read More

Budget Startup Norse Atlantic Airways Targets Transatlantic Service in 2022

Fionn DavenportAugust 11, 2021
Read More

Germany to Scrap Free Rapid Tests

Fionn DavenportAugust 11, 2021
Read More

The EU Digital COVID Certificate: What’s the Latest?

Fionn DavenportAugust 11, 2021
Read More

Allie’s Apex Adventure: Day Two

Allie SheehanAugust 10, 2021
Read More

Tuesday Travel Tip: Michael English, Head of Business Development EMEA, Celebrity Cruises

Fionn DavenportAugust 10, 2021
Read More

EU Likely to Reintroduce Entry Ban on US

Fionn DavenportAugust 10, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn