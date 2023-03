Aer Lingus has apologised to customers after both its website and app crashed earlier today.

Customers reported difficulties with booking flights on the airline’s website and mobile app between 11.30am and 1.30pm.

Aer Lingus said there was a technical issue, that has since been resolved.

“We’re aware that some customers were having issues with our website and app earlier today. Our teams have now resolved these issues. We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” Aer Lingus said.