Aer Lingus Announces Return of LA Route

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
 Aer Lingus takes off for Los Angeles with the re-start of the direct service today, 12th May, for the first time since March 2020. The City of Angels is now easily accessible with daily direct flights from Dublin.

Los Angeles is the latest transatlantic route from Aer Lingus to resume, with daily flights to the West Coast USA. Aer Lingus is the only carrier offering direct flights between Ireland and West Coast USA, following daily flights to San Francisco recommencing on 25 February. Daily flights to LA start from €329 each way as part of a return trip, including taxes and charges.

“We are delighted to be resuming our Los Angeles route for the first time since March 2020 and reuniting friends, family and businesses. Los Angeles is a hugely popular and important route for Aer Lingus and now with daily connections to both Los Angeles and San Francisco, Aer Lingus are the only carrier connecting customers to the West Coast of USA reaffirming our commitment to building our transatlantic connections.’’ said Susanne Carberry, Chief Customer Officer at Aer Lingus

As a freelance writer and editor, Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also have a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
