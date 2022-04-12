Aer Lingus Announce New Partnership With American Airlines

This week Aer Lingus is launching a new partnership with American Airlines. The codeshare agreement means more choice and simple travel for you when you want to fly to and from the US.

Customers traveling with Aer Lingus will now be able to book codeshare travel on American Airlines flights from Chicago O’Hare (ORD) to Albuquerque, New Mexico, (ABQ), Nashville, Tennessee (BNA), Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), Los Angeles (LAX), Seattle (SEA), San Francisco (SFO), San Jose, California (SJC) and Tucson, Arizona (TUS).

To further increase connectivity between the U.S and Europe for customers, American Airlines will place its code on Aer Lingus flights between London Heathrow (LHR) and Dublin (DUB). Customers can also book codeshare flights on Aer Lingus from DUB to Amsterdam (AMS), Birmingham, UK (BHX), London Gatwick (LGW) and Manchester (MAN) and from LHR to Belfast City, Northern Ireland (BHD); Cork (ORK) and Shannon (SNN).

Reid Moody, Aer Lingus’ Chief Strategy and Planning Officer, said:“After almost two years of restricted travel we know that demand for dream vacations, business travel, and reconnecting families and friends in 2022 and beyond will be stronger than ever. We are delighted that through the codeshare agreement with American Airlines, Aer Lingus customers will be able to avail of greater connectivity options and more seamless travel between the U.S. and Europe via our Dublin hub, which also has the added benefit of US Customs & Border Protection (CBP) pre-clearance located in Dublin. Last week’s decision by the Irish Government to remove pre-departure Covid-19 test requirements for double-vaccinated passengers is more welcome news for those planning to travel. We look forward to extending our warm Aer Lingus welcome to more and more customers in the months ahead.”