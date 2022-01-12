Aer Lingus and American Airline launch codeshare agreement

Aer Lingus and American Airlines have launched a new codeshare agreement.

The deal means that Aer Lingus passengers travelling from Ireland can book flights from Chicago O’Hare Airport onward to US destinations including San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, Dallas, Los Angeles and others.

American Airlines passengers can book Aer Lingus flights from Dublin to Amsterdam, Cork, Shannon and several British airports, including London Gatwick.

The US carrier will also use its code to allow its passengers to fly from Heathrow to Dublin.

Aer Lingus chief strategy and planning officer, Reid Moody, noted that the deal would boost flights from Europe and the US.

“After almost two years of restricted travel, we know that demand will be stronger than ever. Through the codeshare agreement with American Airlines, Aer Lingus customers will be able to avail of greater connectivity options and more seamless travel between the U.S. and Europe”.