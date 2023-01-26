Aer Lingus’ AerClub Loyalty Programme Hits 2 Million Members Since 2016

AerClub, the loyalty programme of Aer Lingus, is celebrating its two millionth member since the programme launched in 2016.

Last year saw a surge in new members with over 500,000 joining the Aer Lingus loyalty programme. AerClub is a unique airline loyalty programme as it enables all members, not just the frequent flyers, to reap rewards with simple everyday purchases as well as when they fly.

The most frequently travelled routes by AerClub members include London, Amsterdam and Manchester from both Dublin and Cork.

To celebrate the milestone, AerClub is giving away over 2 million Avios to members through competitions launching today on Aer Lingus’ social media channels and through email.

Avios, the reward currency of AerClub, can be collected while flying, ‘on the ground’ with partners such as Kildare Village, Decathlon and Appleby and online via the AerClub eStore which is home to hundreds of top name retail brands, including Brown Thomas, Arnotts, Kilkenny Design and more. Members can use their Avios to cover up to 100% of the cost of an Aer Lingus flight using Pay with Avios* when booked through aerlingus.com or the Aer Lingus app. Members can also spend their Avios on Reward flights** booked on avios.com, as well as on hotels, car hire, experiences and Business Class upgrades to and from the US and Canada.

AerClub is made up of four membership tiers – Green, Silver, Platinum and Concierge. Each tier has a unique combination of travel benefits which may include lounge access, priority check in, priority boarding and bonus Avios earning. In recognition of each Aer Lingus flight taken, AerClub award Tier Credits – the more Tier Credits collected, the quicker members will move up to the next membership tier and the more travel benefits they will enjoy.