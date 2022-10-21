Adventures by Disney Introduces Adriatic Sea Expedition Cruise

Adventures by Disney announced that it is introducing a new expedition cruise along the Adriatic Sea in 2024.

The seven-night round-trip sailing from Italy will visit seven ports before returning to Venice. The chartered expedition voyages are planned for two sailings in 2024, with departures in June and July.

The Adriatic Sea itinerary will take place on PONANT’s Le Bougainville ship, a purpose-built vessel designed to access remote locations.

Up to six Adventure Guides will accompany guests on the voyages and lead themed activities both aboard and ashore.

Passengers can enjoy themed karaoke nights, game and trivia nights, a talent show and Disney movies. Adults-only activities include cocktail workshops and fitness classes, while children have their own set of special programming led by the Adventure Guides, such as a Pirates of the Adriatic swim party, a pizza party, a scavenger hunt, navigation lessons and more.

Each day will offer new adventures and excursions curated by the travel experts at Disney, including stops at Korcula, biking through the UNESCO Stari Grad Plain, exploring Boka Bay in Montenegro, visiting the Predjama Castle in Slovenia and more.

Bookings open to the public on October 27, 2023.