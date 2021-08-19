News

Accor Partners with Venuedirectory.com

Accor has signed a new partnership agreement with venuedirectory.com that will allow for direct integration with the hotel group’s diary management system.

This partnership means that the planner’s RFP will be shared directly with the conference team at the specified Accor property.

Venuedirectory.com has a database of over 400,000 meeting and event spaces in 170 countries, including Ireland.

Dana Lewis, VP M&E, Luxury M&E & Leisure, Northern Europe at Accor, commented: “This has been a tough year for us all in the industry and we are delighted to work with venuedirectory.com through this time to deliver this significant technology enhancement.”

Michael Begley, CEO of venuedirectory.com, said: “This speeds up the response process for hotels which ultimately brings huge time-saving benefits for meeting and event planners.

“Our partnership with Accor delivers efficiencies all round and, as more and more hotels and venues are directly integrated with our systems, the integration will facilitate bookings and support the recovery of our industry.”

The French-based Accor – whose portfolio of brands also includes the Sofitel, Mercure, Raffles and Ibis brands – is one of the most powerful hospitality groups in the industry, with over 5,100 properties spread across 110 countries. In Ireland, they include the Ibis in Dublin, the ETAP in Belfast and Carton House, which is part of the Accor Limitless group.

