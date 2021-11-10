Abu Dhabi Tourism wins four awards at World Travel Awards

Abu Dhabi Tourism has been awarded four prestigious accolades at the 28th annual World Travel Awards.

The destination was named as the Middle East’s Leading Business Travel Destination 2021, Middle East’s Leading Sports Tourism Destination 2021 and Middle East’s Leading Wedding Destination 2021.

Considered to be the highest awards in the field of tourism, the accolades reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the international travel and tourism industry.

The Middle East leading Business Travel Destination recognises Abu Dhabi as a host for global networking events. The second award, Middle East’s Leading Marketing Campaign, was for the latest summer campaign, which offered a series of events to keep visitors entertained as restrictions eased.

The Middle East Leading Wedding Destination recognises Abu Dhabi’s locations and hospitality as an ideal place to tie the knot. The last award, the Middle East leading Sports Tourism Destination 2021 , celebrates Abu Dhabi’s hosting of top sporting events, including the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the Mubadala World Tennis Championship and UFC Fight Island events.

HE Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi, said, “Abu Dhabi is home to the most important international events and with its vast array of offerings, has focussed on enriching the visitor’s experience even during the height of the pandemic.

“Under the strong leadership and guidance of DCT Abu Dhabi, the emirate continues to enhance its tourism offerings and consolidate its position on the global tourism map.”