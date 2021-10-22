Abu Dhabi teams up with John Cena for a new campaign

Abu Dhabi has launched a new tourism campaign featuring WWE wrestler John Cena.

The film has been released following the announcement that Abu Dhabi is welcoming all international vaccinated travellers back to the Emirate.

A haven of year-round sunshine, Abu Dhabi offers a world in one place – ideal for travellers looking to channel their wanderlust and create new memories. Be it soaking up culture at the Louvre, enjoying the world-class theme parks on Yas Island or soaking up the sun at one of Abu Dhabi’s 200 islands, the Time is Now to visit!

After a long eighteen months without travel and holidays, the time is now to relax in the sun and reconnect with nature. Time to explore new cultures and embrace new adventures.

