Abu Dhabi Launches Collector’s Week 2021

Abu Dhabi has announced the launch of the inaugural Collector’s Week from 7 –16 of October.

The ten-day festival will be a celebration of collectors and collections in the retail, design, entertainment, and culinary spheres.

It provides visitors with access to exclusive collections and creative experiences. The event will see more than 20 leading international collectors, designers, and entertainers come together including headline sessions from the likes of DJ Mark Ronson and designer Refik Anadol.

Abu Dhabi Collectors’ Week will pay homage to the passion of collectors, their ‘must have’ products, and the ways they have expanded their most-treasured collections from the ground up. It will also aim to inspire the joy and thrill of building to potential collectors.

The festival will also anchor Abu Dhabi’s first festival in 18 months, Semi-Permanent. This is a three-day program of talks, performances, dining experiences, art installations and film screenings. Retail pop-ups will include global brand Haydenshapes and exclusive merchandise from the House of Artisans.

General admission tickets for both events are now on sale at Abu Dhabi Collector’s Week.