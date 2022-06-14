Abu Dhabi Five Stars

Five Stars for Accommodation

A five-star find for any occasion, whether an extended stopover to see the sights, a luxurious week-long holiday or a business trip to Abu Dhabi, the Hyatt hotel and resort chain has a perfect fit for you. The Etihad, Hyatt & Visit Abu Dhabi fam trip enjoyed stays at three of the 5-star properties located in Abu Dhabi.

Hyatt’s hotels are renowned around the world for their flagship of luxury and comfort. Hyatt’s hotels are renowned around the world for their flagship of luxury and comfort. The fam trip group enjoyed a stay at the Grand Hyatt at the centre of the Abu Dhabi Corniche. The Park Hyatt hosted the group on the pristine shores of the Arabian Gulf on Saadiyat Island. Finally, the group enjoyed a night at the amazing Andaz Abu Dhabi with its world-famous architecture and views across the capital.

The advantage of Abu Dhabi is each hotel was built with space and modern convenience in mind. The rooms are vast, elegant and have the latest technology to delight – from switches at the bedside to control curtains and lighting to free-standing baths with epic views.

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl offers a 5-star luxury hotel and events venue of awe-inspiring design and extraordinary architecture, located in the iconic West Corniche district of Abu Dhabi. This 5-star hotel in Abu Dhabi is conveniently accessible to the city’s business hub, and high-end shopping districts. It is also a short 35-minute transfer from Abu Dhabi International Airport. This was my favourite given its very central location and stunning pool. It would be ideal for a short break/extended stopover to take in the sights and the theme parks. I was convinced my room was a suite but, in fact, it was a lead-in room which highlights the luxury and high standard on offer.

Melo Jane Agbulos from the Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi hosted dinner in the hotel’s fabulous Italian restaurant, Verso. The extensive menu includes antipasti dishes, pasta and pizza options with kids’ menu and a stylish but relaxed feel.

Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi

The Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi is more of a beach resort property. It is beside the pristine shores of Saadiyat near the sands of the Arabian desert.

You can opt for swim-up rooms, dine at sunset on the beach, spend your day in a luxury cabana by one of the largest swimming pools in Abu Dhabi and send kids to Camp Hyatt, the kids club packed with activities to keep them entertained. This is palm trees and pampering at the highest standard and if you are looking for a fortnight family holiday, you would blissfully bask in the endless sunshine, enjoy exceptional service and fine dining in any of the numerous restaurants that form part of the hotel.

The group dined in Maté, a restaurant specialising in “combining East and West, Argentina and Lebanon”. This was outstanding. Argentinian steak featured prominently on the menu and the meat was mouthwatering.

Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi

Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi is a prominent feature on the Abu Dhabi skyline. Its unique design means it slants 18º and is a trendy, arty hotel located just 15 minutes away from the airport.

It is close to many key attractions, adjacent to ADNEC (Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre) and even has its own art gallery. The reception is on the 18th floor with spectacular views from its 188 rooms. This has a distinctively more adult feel, fitting with trendy travellers or business clientele seeking a central base to the city.

The group were treated to a sensational dining experience in the Cyan Brasserie. This is the hotel’s signature restaurant offering speciality dishes from the French and Arab regions. The aim is the “Joie de vivre” or enjoyment of life and the love of food and social dining. Add this experience to your itinerary and it will not disappoint.

Travel Verdict on Staying in Abu Dhabi

Despite the resorts being brand new, they have personality and character. Everything is pristine and polished, from the reception, rooms, dining experiences and facilities on offer. The staff are attentive, discrete and helpful. The atmospheres are tranquil and chilled. While the heat is, well, hot, air-conditioning is everywhere and a quick dip in the pool is wonderfully refreshing.

As the guides shared, check into any one of many 5-star hotels in the city, and find affordable luxury on your doorstep. And with daily flights from Dublin with Etihad, the city has never been easier to get to.

Shane Cullen travelled to Abu Dhabi on a four-night travel trade fam courtesy of Etihad Airways, Hyatt Hotel & Resorts and Visit Abu Dhabi tourist board.