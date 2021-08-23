Abu Dhabi Expands Travel Industry E-Learning Programme

The Department of Culture & Tourism Abu Dhabi is expanding its travel industry e-learning programme that was launched last year as part of its Covid-19 response.

Launched in May 2020, the e-learning tool has been rolled out across the markets in 17 different countries and in seven different languages.

So far, 13,670 applicants have registered for the course and more than 7,000 have graduated as ‘Abu Dhabi Specialists’.

“Despite the last year being an extremely challenging period for the tourism sector, through this innovative programme we have still been able to connect with travel professionals around the world and help them understand why Abu Dhabi is such an extraordinary destination,” said HE Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Marketing and Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi.

“As we open up to travellers from across the world once again, we are confident the Programme has increased awareness of Abu Dhabi’s amazing offerings, which in turn will lead to increased sales activity and lengths of stay for visitors.”

New Modules

The enhanced programme will include three new modules to equip agents with knowledge about:

Expo 2020 Dubai: The Expo 2020 Dubai module provides a comprehensive overview, including the history of World Expos, Expo 2020’s incredible programming, including events, art, culture and world-class entertainment from more than 190 participating countries. Users will learn about the Thematic Pavilions and Expo’s over – arching purpose of ‘ Connecting Minds, Creating the Future ’ as well as its business and MICE offering at an array of venues, including Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo 2020. They will also discover how Expo’s legacy will live on in the form of District 2020, a model global community of the future, after Expo closes its doors on 31 March, 2022.

The programme is available in 17 markets (USA, Canada, UK, Ireland, France, Italy, Germany, Russia & CIS, China, India, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain and Qatar) and in seven different languages (Arabic, English, German, French, Italian, Russian and Mandarin).

The new modules will be progressively rolled out in different markets and languages, and the Abu Dhabi specialists will be accorded the ‘advanced’ certification upon completion. More information about the Abu Dhabi Specialists Programme is available at www.abudhabispecialist.com.