Abu Dhabi announces culinary festival to showcase finest restaurants.

Abu Dhabi has announced the launch of 50 Best Week Abu Dhabi.

The eight-day culinary festival will showcase the city’s vibrant gastronomic experiences and some of its finest restaurants.

From 4 to 11 February 2022, renowned international chefs will provide insights into their food philosophy inspiring food lovers of their dishes, ingredients, stories and experiences.

The events include three interactive Masterclasses which will take place on Friday 4th February. The chefs who will show their skills are Tim Raue from Berlin; pastry chef Will Goldfarb, Pía León and Kjolle, the current holder of the World’s Best Female Chef title. In the Collaborative Dining Series, visiting chefs will team up with Abu Dhabi’s most esteemed local talent to create a variety of dishes.

For the grand finale, the first-ever MENA’s 50 Best Restaurants list will be unveiled on 7 February at a glamorous awards ceremony. Over the course of the evening, the emirate’s outstanding restaurants and culinary talent alongside peers from across the MENA region will be recognised, with a series of special awards.

For more information about the events taking place during 50 Best Week, please visit here.