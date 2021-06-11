ABTA Criticises Lack of Detail In New Atlantic Charter

ABTA has responded to the news of the new Atlantic Charter, pointing out there is little in the announcement in terms of detail or timings. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Biden signed the updated version of the Atlantic Charter yesterday, which incorporated the launch of a travel taskforce regarding reopening international travel. However, no timeline was announced regarding the taskforce.

An ABTA spokesperson said: “The US-UK link is incredibly important for business and leisure travel, as well as UK trade, so steps to get travel restarted are very welcome.

“However, there is little in this announcement in terms of detail or timings. As we move toward the next review of the traffic-light system, on 28 June, the Government needs to make sure that the existing traffic light system is used as intended, and that travel to the some of the most popular foreign holiday destinations is opened up in time for the industry to make the most of the critical summer holiday period.

“Consideration should also be given to capitalising on the success of the UK vaccine rollout by relaxing rules for fully vaccinated individuals when travelling between low-risk areas, as the US, and many other countries, are already doing.”