AAT Kings Holding ‘What’s New’ Webinars in October

As part of their brochure launch campaign for the 2023/24 season, the AAT Kings UK & Ireland sales team are excited to be hosting two “What’s New” webinars to give agents insight into their new and returning products and experiences across Australia and New Zealand.

The webinar sessions will be held on the evenings of Monday 3rd and Tuesday 4th of October, and all agents are welcome to register their interest via the following link: https://bit.ly/3Slhy8b

In addition to the product updates, the sales team will also be sharing details on the new brochure launch promotions that are already available to book now, offering up to £400/€450 per couple off a selection of their Guided Holidays.

The discounts are available on popular itineraries including the 10-Day Tasmanian Wonders and the 17-Day Kia Ora New Zealand and are available on all new bookings made prior to 30th November 2022 for travel from 1st January 2023 until 31st March 2024.

All agents can keep up-to-date on the upcoming brochure launch (including how to order physical brochure stock when available) as well as future promotions and webinars by joining the AAT Kings Travel Trade group on Facebook (link here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/2163042610603376), and for any additional help or advice on anything AAT Kings-related, you can reach out to the sales team – Heather Colbourn ([email protected]) and Gary Skilling ([email protected]) – who will be happy to assist you.