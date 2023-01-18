AAT Kings’ Gary Skilling Acting UK Sales Manager

AAT Kings, Australia and New Zealand’s largest tour operator has announced Gary Skilling has been promoted to Sales Executive, United Kingdom & Ireland to cover Senior Sales Manager, Heather Colbourn’s, maternity leave until December 2023. He will report to Sydney-based Head of Sales and Revenue, Troy Ackerman.

Mr Skilling joined AAT Kings in August 2022 as Inside Sales Executive bringing 20 years of industry experience across reservations, product, and commercial roles with the likes of Travel 2, Gold Medal and Hays Tour Operating.

Gary Skilling

Mr Skilling said: “I can’t wait to share my passion and knowledge for all the amazing experiences that we have to offer in Australia & New Zealand with our partners and the UK and Irish trade. Travel agents and tour operators are the backbone of our industry, and it will be my pleasure to work closely with them all to help grow their knowledge and sales performance with AAT Kings.”

The news of Mr Skilling’s promotion comes at the same time AAT Kings announce its 2023 Peaks Tactical Offers are now available to book, with savings of up to £500/€570 per person (£250/€285 per person) on selected Guided Holidays.

Full details of the offers and departures included can be found on our website here: https://www.aatkings.com/wild/

TOURS INCLUDED:

TASMANIAN WONDERS (FHLH) – Save up to £300/€340 per couple (£150/€170 per person)

Dates: 06-Sep-23, 18-Oct-23 & 25-Oct-23

PROMO CODE UKPEAK2023

CONTRASTS OF AUSTRALIA (ACANA) – Save up to £300/€340 per couple (£150/€170 per person)

Dates: 12-Oct-23 & 09-Nov-23

PROMOCODE UKPEAK2023A

All offers can be booked via our Res team (call 020 8225 4220 or email [email protected]) and quoting the relevant promo code above, or by booking via our Trade Portal (registered partners only) and adding the relevant promo or entering the promo code by clicking the “Add discount code” link below the Total Price.