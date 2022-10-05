A Whopping 88% of Irish Consumers Have Travelled or Intend to Travel Overseas This Year

Click&Go has released insights into consumer opinions of international travel for 2022

A consumer’s thoughts survey, conducted by Click&Go, on the return of international travel in 2022 showed that 88% of those surveyed have either already travelled or plan to travel in 2022, implying that international travel has reverted back to normal. Only 0.2% said they were not travelling due to COVID-19.

Sun holidays were top of the list in terms of reasons to venture beyond Irish shores with travellers venturing to traditional summer locations such as mainland Spain, followed by the Canary Islands, Portugal, Majorca and Cruise holidays.

Paul Hackett CEO of Click&Go commented: “It is no surprise that mainland Spain is the most popular destination. It has long been a favourite for Irish people due to its climate, culture and exceptionally great value offers. This can also be seen in the popularity of Spain’s Canary Islands and Majorca with a similar atmosphere to the mainland. “

“We are delighted that Portugal is becoming more popular”, he continued. “It is the perfect holiday destination with amazing seascapes and architecture. Clients have given us amazing feedback on our cruise holiday deals in the past few months which has led to their rise in popularity.”

The Click&Go Travel Sentiment Survey 2022 was based on the responses from a sample of 1,447 respondents who detailed their travel opinions and plans for 2022.