‘A truly special aircraft’: Emirates takes delivery of its last A380

Emirates has taken delivery of its 123rd Airbus A380 superjumbo jet. The aircraft, registered as A6-EVS, is also the final new A380 aircraft to join Emirates’ fleet.

A 21-year relationship

Emirates was the first airline to announce an order for the A380 at the 2000 Farnborough Air Show when the aircraft was still marketed as the A3XX.

The last of Emirates’ A380s

This was followed with a firm commitment and additional order for 15 more units at the 2001 Dubai Air Show, a bold statement just 6 weeks after the events of 9/11 challenged the industry like never before.

Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline said: “The A380 is a truly special aircraft in so many ways. For Emirates, it gave us the opportunity to redefine the travel experience, efficiently serve demand at slot-constrained airports, and bolster our network growth.

“The A380 will remain Emirates’ flagship product for the coming years, and a vital pillar of our network plans.”