A Third of Irish Will Travel in Next Three Months

Travel plans are on the rise in Ireland, with 34 per cent of Irish adults planning to take at least one trip in the next three months, up from 29% a month ago, according to Finder’s Travel Index.

Ireland has seen its appetite for travel more than double since Finder first started surveying people in February, when just 15 per cent of people said they had short term travel plans.

Irish people are most interested in travelling domestically, with 21 per cent of people planning to travel around Ireland over the months of July, August, and September.

Meanwhile 16% of people plan to travel internationally, up from 11 per cent a month ago.

Finder’s head of consumer research, Graham Cooke, says fewer people are planning trips in advance.

Percentage planning to travel over the next three months (July, August, September)

Type of travel % of Irish adults Both domestic and international plans 3.28% Only domestic plans 18.21% Only international plans 12.96% Total 34.45%

“Consumers are most interested in travelling domestically in July, which could suggest a hesitancy to book trips further ahead.

“More than 14 per cent of Irish adults are planning a domestic trip in July, while just 6 per cent plan to travel in August and around 5 per cent in September,” Cooke said.

“With domestic travel restrictions lifting in Ireland, it seems people are starting to plan trips around the country, perhaps reuniting with family and friends they couldn’t visit earlier this year.

“Even so, the situation remains fluid, so it’s important to check restrictions before booking any travel and be prepared for a change of plans.

“This is even more important with international travel, where you’re dealing with travel requirements in both Ireland and your destination country.”

Finder’s Travel Index is an ongoing survey, which has so far gathered responses from 135,929 people. You can read the full report here.