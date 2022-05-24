A Simple Look at Disney Genie and Genie +

Disney Genie and Genie + are a set of services which replaced the FastPass at Disneyland and Disney World last year. The services help guests make the most of their time at the theme parks by streamlining their itinerary and reducing wait times.

Disney Genie

This is a free service. It allows you to tailor-make an itinerary based on your own desires and interests, whether that’s a specific ride (Space Mountain, looking at you!) or theme (Princess/ Star Wars, etc.). It also allows you to view restaurant options and make reservations. Disney Genie runs on real-time information, updating your itinerary based on waiting times and forecasts.

Disney Genie +

Disney Genie+ costs $15 at Disney World but is $20 at Disneyland as it includes unlimited Disney PhotoPass downloads.

Genie+ allows you to reserve an arrival time at a plethora of attractions; an incredibly handy option, especially if visiting with younger children. It also shares use of the ”Lightening Lane” pass, a favourite Disney tool which allows you to bypass the queue.

Originally, you could pre-purchase Genie + ahead of your holiday, but starting June 8, 2022, this will change, and you will only be able to purchase it on the first day of your visit through the My Disney Experience app for Disney World. Disneyland have not yet announced if the same first day of visit restrictions apply there.