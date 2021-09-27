News

A Royal Flush: Royal Caribbean Announces New Commercial Package for Irish Agents

Royal Caribbean International is launching the ‘Royal Flush’, an all-new commercial incentive programme for trade partners as it aims for a record-breaking year in 2022.

Jennifer Callister, Head of Ireland Royal Caribbean International

Eight of Royal Caribbean’s ships will sail in Europe in summer 2022, including Odyssey of the Seas and the upcoming Oasis class Wonder of the Seas, the world’s largest cruise ship.

The epic collection of ships represents Royal Caribbean’s strongest ever line-up in Europe and highlights the company’s confidence in the region.

To support the industry in its recovery following a challenging 18 months, the incentive programme will reward trade partners with the strengthened commercial offer of a complete sales package – flights, transfers, cruise and peace of mind that Royal Caribbean is providing all elements of the holiday.

On top of this, enhanced cash rewards can be earned by trade partners on all ‘Royal Flush’ packages booked for their customers through Royal Caribbean, in addition to their existing commission scheme.

From 1 October 2021, trade partners will be able to earn cash rewards that are staggered, increasing in line with the category of the stateroom on the ship that is booked for the customer, starting from an interior stateroom and with the maximum value for travel partners rewarded to those who book a suite.

The value of the incentive also varies depending on the destination the customer is travelling to, whether it is Europe or further afield.

Stuart Byron, Sales Director, UK and Ireland, Royal Caribbean International, said: “We are extremely confident that next year will be better than ever before and we wanted to move forward with an incredibly strong commercial offer alongside our strongest line-up of ships to ever come to Europe.

“We have listened closely to our trade partners and, now more than ever before, understand the importance of providing a commercial package which incentivises booking the full fly/cruise package through Royal Caribbean”.

Royal Caribbean’s ‘Royal Flush’ packages offer a convenient one-stop-shop for flights transfers and cruise, while also providing guests and trade partners alike with the added security of all key parts of the booking being held with Royal Caribbean in an ATOL protected travel package.

Byron continues: “Our packages will make these bookings easier for our trade partners to manage and help overcome some of the challenges of booking fly cruises, with increased security for both the trade and their customers, should any travel disruptions occur.”

 

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

