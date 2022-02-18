A Perfect Day at Coco Galway

SEARCH
By Shane Cullen
ITTN’s Shane Cullen chats to Stuart Byron (Director of Sales at Royal Caribbean Group – Ireland, UK & Spain) and Caroline O’Toole (Director – Weddings at Sea Ireland, Fahy Travel) against an apt Royal Caribbean backdrop in the luxurious Fahy Travel located in the very heart of Galway City. 

Find out about all things Royal including RCI’s new agent competition to get on WONDER of the SEAS this May, Caroline explains “Loyal to Royal” and Shane quizzes Stuart on a CocoCay.

Remember the Wonder of the Seas competition is open until 28 February!

Shane Cullen
Shane Cullen has been managing director of a media production studio for nearly 20 years working on projects for a global clientele. He has worked in the travel industry for over a decade and as a travel journalist since 2015. He is passionate about travel, film & photography. He also has a keen interest in emerging technology.
