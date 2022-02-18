A Perfect Day at Coco Galway

ITTN’s Shane Cullen chats to Stuart Byron (Director of Sales at Royal Caribbean Group – Ireland, UK & Spain) and Caroline O’Toole (Director – Weddings at Sea Ireland, Fahy Travel) against an apt Royal Caribbean backdrop in the luxurious Fahy Travel located in the very heart of Galway City.

Find out about all things Royal including RCI’s new agent competition to get on WONDER of the SEAS this May, Caroline explains “Loyal to Royal” and Shane quizzes Stuart on a CocoCay.

Remember the Wonder of the Seas competition is open until 28 February!