A Moon Costing $5bn is Landing in Dubai

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Dubai might be introducing a $5 billion moon-shaped destination resort designed by Moon World Resorts Inc., a Canadian architectural company.

 The 735ft high building is due to be built within four years and is expected to bring in up to 2.5 million guests annually.

Moon World is due to improve the economy in Dubai in a variety of sectors including a nightclub, space tourism, a wellness centre, hospitality, technology and more while also being surrounded by what is set to be a lunar surface. The 10-acre surface includes an authentic “lunar colony” and is aimed at those who are looking for affordable access to explore space tourism.

The destination will also include 300 private residential units “Sky Villas” available for purchase. The owners will also become members of an exclusive private club at the resort.

Alongside its attractions, the Moon will stand as a hub for space agencies and their astronauts.

