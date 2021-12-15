A message of support from the ITAA Benevolent Fund

ITTN wants to share this important message from the ITAA Benevolent Fund:

At Christmas time, the ITAA Benevolent Fund is here to help!

We hope this festive period will be a happy and prosperous one, filled with love and laughter for you all. But, sadly, we also know this can be an incredibly difficult time for some who may find themselves in financial distress.

The ITAA Benevolent Fund is here to help you and can offer financial relief to those who are currently working or have previously worked for an ITAA member – whether its rent arrears, electricity/ gas bills or food vouchers.

As an owner/manager we would appreciate your assistance in ensuring your staff (past and present) and colleagues in the trade are aware of the help available to them at this time. For more information, please visit our website or our closed Facebook Group… Please don’t struggle alone this Christmas – we are here to help in the strictest of confidence.

Contact one of the following trustees to discuss your situation and the help available to you at this time:

Merry Christmas to all and wishing you a very happy New Year!

Audrey, Bepi, Barry, Frances, Maria, Sharon, Carrie & Des