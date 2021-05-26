A Message from Silversea’s Peter Shanks as Travel Agents’ Reopen

As travel agents reopen throughout Ireland, Silversea’s Managing Director for the UK and Ireland, Peter Shanks, recorded a message to welcome everyone back to the stores and to update you on what was going on with Silversea.
Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.
