A Fun and Informative Evening at the TSN Dundalk Roadshow

The Dundalk leg of the Travel Suppliers Network Roadshow took place last night in The Imperial Hotel in Dundalk. ITTN’s Allie Sheehan and Emer Roche were there to chat, enjoy some food and drinks, and watch the presentations.

Ann Marie Durkin from Sunway made the first presentation, showcasing many of the packages on offer with Sunway and highlighting the security they offer post-pandemic. Several other professionals took to the stage, including Jenny Neenan from Disneyland Paris, she was letting everyone know that fast passes are available and the much-loved Disney characters are back in place for selfie opportunities!

Tony Flynn from Nebo Tours gave such a vivid presentation on Jordon, Petra and Wadi Rum that it would put you in mind of Indiana Jones himself!

Danny Giles from Ponant and our own Allie Sheehan (ITTN)

The presentations were interspersed with games and prizes; Ian Baillie from Stena Line sponsored a great prize of a return ticket for two adults to the UK, including a car hire.

All attendees are entered into a draw to win the ultimate Sunway Holiday prize- a trip for two to Jordon.

Next stops on the roadshow are Waterford and Cork.

Cork takes place on Wednesday, 15th of June in the Imperial Hotel and Waterford is on Thursday, 16th of June in The Tower Hotel.