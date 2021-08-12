News

A Fond Farewell to the daa’s Siobhan O’Donnell

Siobhan with Aileen Eglinton, Simon Daly and ITTN's Joan Scales
A Fond Farewell to the daa’s Siobhan O’Donnell

ITTN would like to wish Siobhan O’Donnell every success in the future as she leaves the daa after 37 years with the organisation!

Professional to the last, her last act as Head of External Communications was to let us know what the changing of the guard will mean and to give us details of who to turn to from tomorrow:

For future media queries please contact:
Kevin Cullinane, Interim Group Head of Communications:
Tel: 086.2440195
Email: [email protected]

Audrey O’Hagan, Communications Officer:
Tel: 087.9164383
Email: [email protected]

We will miss you Siobhan!

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Allie’s Apex Adventure: Day Four

Allie SheehanAugust 12, 2021
Read More

ITTN on the Airwaves: Europe’s Hidden Highlights

Fionn DavenportAugust 12, 2021
Read More

Delta to Offer High-Speed Rail Connection in Europe

Fionn DavenportAugust 12, 2021
Read More

Irish Donate Over a Million Covid-19 Vaccines to Vulnerable Countries

Fionn DavenportAugust 12, 2021
Read More

Cost of a Seat on Virgin Galactic Skyrockets

Fionn DavenportAugust 12, 2021
Read More

New York Hotel Makes Vaccines Mandatory for Guests

Fionn DavenportAugust 12, 2021
Read More

Hotelbeds Signs Preferred Agreement with Centara Hotels & Resorts

Fionn DavenportAugust 12, 2021
Read More

Monaghan Man Scoops €100,000 Ryanair Jackpot

Fionn DavenportAugust 12, 2021
Read More

Ryanair Launches Autumn Flash Sale

Fionn DavenportAugust 12, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn