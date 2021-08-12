Siobhan with Aileen Eglinton, Simon Daly and ITTN's Joan Scales

A Fond Farewell to the daa’s Siobhan O’Donnell

ITTN would like to wish Siobhan O’Donnell every success in the future as she leaves the daa after 37 years with the organisation!

Professional to the last, her last act as Head of External Communications was to let us know what the changing of the guard will mean and to give us details of who to turn to from tomorrow:

For future media queries please contact:

Kevin Cullinane, Interim Group Head of Communications:

Tel: 086.2440195

Email: [email protected]

Audrey O’Hagan, Communications Officer:

Tel: 087.9164383

Email: [email protected]

We will miss you Siobhan!