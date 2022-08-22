A Fond Farewell for a Friend – Goodbye & Good Luck to Hasan Mutlu

A Fond Fairwell for a Friend – Goodbye & Good Luck to Hasan Multu

Onur Gul, from Turkish Airlines, shared with ITTN with a heavy heart that General Manager of Turkish Airlines – Ireland, Mr Hasan Mutlu, is leaving the company as of 1 Sept 2022.

Onur shared “He has assumed the role since 2016 and during his leadership which included the covid times, the darkest times for the airline industry, Turkish Airlines’ Ireland office has become a big success with the 2 full flights a day to Istanbul and this summer we have added Antalya as the new direct destination with 3 full flights a week.”

He continued, “While we say farewell to him and wish him all the best in his future endeavours, we would like to welcome and introduce our new General Manager, Mr Ebuzer Tanhan, who will start his new role on 1 Oct 2022. Mr Tanhan is the country manager of Australia and New Zealand branches of Turkish Airlines since 2016 and before that he worked as the marketing and sales specialist responsible for the offices in Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City and Sydney. We wish him all the best and hope that he will not miss the Australian sunshine in Ireland.”

Very best wishes from everyone at the ITTN team to both Hasan Multu and Ebuzer Tanhan as they embark on new stages in their respective careers!