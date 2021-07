A Day in the Spanish Ambassador’s Residence

ITTN had a wonderful time last weekend at the Spanish Ambassador’s official residence in Dublin. We were invited – along with other members of the travel media and trade – to mark the celebrations for Xacobeo Year 2021-22.

As part of the celebrations, we were treated to delicious tapas and a huge, interactive map of Spain.

It was a pleasure to be there and to see so many of our friends in the industry. A huge thanks to the Spanish Tourist Board for the invite!