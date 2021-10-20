A Bite out of the Big Apple: Things to see in New York City

NYC & Company is encouraging New Yorkers, visitors and meeting delegates to safely enjoy a selection of new and upcoming experiences and places to visit.

As the US prepares to reopen to international visitors on November 8th, there are lots of restaurants, events and experiences to enjoy.

Things to do

The Phoenix Family Thrill Roller Coaster opened this summer at Coney Island. Standing 68 feet tall, the new ride will reach speeds of 34 miles per hour and guarantees a thrilling new addition at Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park, which celebrated its 100th season last year.

SUMMIT One Vanderbilt

SUMMIT will be NYC’s newest observation deck and immersive experience at the crown of the iconic new One Vanderbilt skyscraper. SUMMIT will take visitors to the highest vantage point in Midtown with views of the Chrysler Building, Empire State Building and north to Central Park, and glass floor ledges that overhang over 1,000 feet above Madison Avenue. The observation deck will also offer food and beverage options.

Major events are back

The TCS New York City Marathon is back this year as a spectator event. On November 7, 33,000 runners (60 per cent capacity of previous years’ races) are expected to run the five-borough course.

The 95th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will return in-person with spectators this year. Kicking off at 9 am on November 25, the iconic holiday event will include marching bands, cheer and speciality group performances, signature floats and balloons, with more details to be announced.

Shop till you drop

The world’s first official Harry Potter store, Harry Potter New York opened in June in the Flatiron District. The store features the largest selection of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts merchandise under one roof, as well as 15 themed areas, interactive displays and photo-ops.

This fall, Madison Avenue shoppers will have the opportunity to visit new the flagship boutiques of Fendi, LTD x Lizzie Tisch, Manolo Blahnik and Sleepy Jones. There are newly imagined and expanded flagships of Akris and Brunello Cucinelli; and the City’s newest venue for major art shows, Art House New York (a five-story exhibition hall in the former location of Barneys New York, opening on November 3 with “Nurse Heroes & Women Who Dared”.

