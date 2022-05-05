A BIG hit on Wonder of the Seas

Wander through Wonder’s quaint Central Park or soak up some nostalgia on the Boardwalk.

Wonder of the Seas is an immense resort (that happens to be a ship). The central body of the ship is open-air with the sides facing inwards offering views over the lush neighbourhood – Central Park. This is one of 8 neighbourhoods on board and home to many of the speciality dining options such as Chops Grille, Park Café, Rising Tide, 150 Central Park, Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar, Trellis Bar plus a selection of retail offerings laid out as if a trendy village (not a ship). Take a stroll through these winding paved pathways lined with trees, pergolas and lush greenery, soak up the ambience or check out any of the eateries or shops along the way.

The Boardwalk has taken inspiration from Coney Island (or Bray Seafront!) with a handcrafted carousel at this neighbourhood’s heart. Eateries include a retro American diner, Johnny Rocket’s, Boardwalk Dog House with customized hot dogs and the Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade serving food & beers with a multitude of TV screens for sports fans. For those of you with a sweet tooth, try Sugar Beach for a mega pick & mix as well as fully stocked ice cream counter. The piece de resistance is an ode to a classic – a Zoltar machine – check out the photos and see if you can name that eighties masterpiece.

ITTN’s Shane Cullen is onboard the European ship launch of Wonder of the Seas – Royal Caribbean International’s newest ship which set sail out of Barcelona for a summer season in the Mediterranean.