Take a look at the Peppa Pig Theme Park opening in Florida

The world’s first Peppa Pig Theme Park opens on 24 February.

With a multitude of play rides and areas, the new park is sure to thrill young Peppa fans.

The park is located next door to Legoland Florida.

What’s in store

The new theme park will delight little ones with interactive rides and themed playgrounds.

With six rides, six themed play areas, a splash park and an interactive character show, Peppa Pig Theme Park Florida is designed very much with younger visitors in mind.

As a ‘certified autism centre’, all the attractions also have a sensory guide featuring how children with sensory processing issues. Facilities have been specially graded for wheelchair use with counters at accessible heights and specific wheelchair pads on rides.

Tickets can be bought in the UK and Ireland through Do Something Different.