Meliá Hotels reveal a positive forecast for 2021

Meliá Hotels International has recorded a positive forecast for 2021, despite Covid cancellations.

Despite the Omicron variant, the hotel reported revenue growth of 213.1% in the final quarter of the year.

The Mallorca group’s net loss narrowed to €192 million in 2021. This figure was €595 million in 2020.

The forecast also revealed 94% of its hotels were already opened by December 2021.

The variant continued to hamper January 2022 bookings, but reservations have grown in recent weeks and are fast approaching 2019 levels.

In 2021 Meliá was also recognised as the second most sustainable hotel company in the world and the number one chain in Spain and Europe.