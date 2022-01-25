SEARCH
ITTN wins Best Travel News and Advertising Platform 2022

By Sharon Jordan
We are delighted to announce that ITTN has won Best Travel News & Advertising Platform 2022 in the Irish Enterprise Awards.

Thank you to everyone who has made this possible. It’s been a long journey, tapered with sprinkles of tears and fun, getting ITTN to this point, and we hope we are delivering you all the right news – that you need and want –  to stay informed and afloat of what’s happening in the Irish Travel Industry. 

This truly is a great start to what I hope is going to be a great year for all of us!

Sharon Jordan
Must Read

