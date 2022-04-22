daa Updates Dublin Airport Passenger Advice As Queue Times Improve

daa has published revised advice for passengers due to fly out of Dublin Airport over the coming period, with passengers now being advised to arrive at the airport up to 2.5 hours before the departure of short-haul flights to Europe and the UK. The recommendation for long-haul passengers is up to 3.5 hours. Passengers flying on short-haul flights taking off after 08.30 are advised not to arrive at the airport any earlier than 06.00.

daa said this will alleviate pressure on the passenger security screening area and enable an enhanced airside travel experience during the busy first wave of departing flights (those with flights before 08.30 am). daa said that there is no need for passengers to arrive earlier than 2.5 hours for a short-haul flight.

daa recommends that passengers check with their airline in advance of travelling to the airport regarding when check-in and bag drop-off opens and to plan their arrival at the airport based on that information. Passengers are also encouraged, where possible, to check in for their flight online.

daa said it was adjusting its passenger advice following the consistent delivery of improved queuing times at security screening at Dublin Airport since the end of March, including over the busy Easter weekend.

To help minimise queuing times, security screening in Terminal 1 will remain open 24/7, while security in Terminal 2 will open from 04.00.