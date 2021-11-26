jet2 launches Travel Made Simple campaign for independent travel agents

Jet2holidays is launching a new campaign designed to help independent travel agents convert more enquiries into bookings.

Travel Made Simple has been developed to “tap into knowledge and expertise” that independent agents can provide to customers.

Details of the campaign with Jet2holidays were revealed at the airline’s VIP conference in Leeds on November 25.

The campaign includes a staff training programme for agents, alongside marketing materials that can be used across email, social media, online and in stores.

Agents taking part will also be able to use Travel Made Simple marketing materials in their shops, while trained staff can wear Ask Me Anything badges designed to give customers “total confidence” about booking their trips.

Alan Cross, Head of Trade Sales at Jet2holidays, said: “Stores are open and demand is growing all the time, so we will be working alongside independent travel agency partners to give them everything they need to not only customer questions but to turn that dialogue into sales too.”

“By taking part in Travel Made Simple with Jet2holidays, independent travel agents will be seen by customers not only as trusted friends to help them navigate travel issues such as restrictions and testing but as the people who can very easily turn their holiday dreams into reality.”