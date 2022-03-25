Delta Restores Dublin Network

As customer demand for travel rebounds, Delta is increasing its Dublin network effective 27 March with the introduction of nonstop service to Atlanta joining its existing daily Boston and New York-JFK operations. The airline is also flying its new premium economy cabin to the capital, alongside introducing new environmentally-friendly products on-board, including more sustainable amenity kits and bedding in Delta One.

Delta will offer up to 779 daily seats from Dublin this summer, including 60 in Delta Premium Select and 93 seats in Delta One. Customers choosing to fly in Delta Premium Select, the airline’s premium economy cabin, will enjoy wider seats with additional legroom and recline, plus adjustable head- and footrests and larger entertainment screens. They also have access to select SkyPriority airport benefits for a smoother service on the ground, while there’s dedicated overhead bin space and a dedicated flight attendant on-hand in the air.

“We’re seeing strong demand for our flights between Ireland and the U.S. as customers reconnect with family and friends and also rediscover the charm and famous landmarks in both nations,” said Nicolas Ferri, Delta’s VP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

More flights, more destinations

All of the airline’s Ireland flights operate in conjunction with Delta’s joint venture partners Air France, KLM and Virgin Atlantic. From its hubs in Atlanta, Boston and New York-JFK, customers can connect onto cities throughout the U.S., with Los Angeles, Orlando and Las Vegas among the most popular.

Later this summer, effective August 2, Delta will fly its A350-900 aircraft between Dublin and Atlanta, featuring a choice of premium and economy seats. This will be the first time Delta has scheduled this aircraft to Dublin.

Eco-friendly products

As part of its sustainability journey, Delta is making changes to its onboard services to reduce single-use plastic. In Delta One, new amenity kits produced by Mexican apparel brand Someone Somewhere. Delta One customers can also sleep comfortably with bedding made from recycled plastic bottles. Delta will be using new dishware made from biodegradable material, bamboo cutlery and a premium paper placemat.

Making international travel easier

Customers flying on Delta’s Ireland routes will find a more personalised view of travel requirements, and easy-to-use document management features within Delta FlyReady℠, which is accessible via My Trips on delta.com and within the Fly Delta app.

In addition, Delta has maintained safety-focused operations throughout the pandemic and continues to provide layers of protection to offer customers a safer travel experience.

Delta’s flights between Dublin and Atlanta will operate as follows:

Flight Departure Arrival DL177 Dublin at 12:00 Atlanta at 15:45 DL176 Atlanta at 21:20 Dublin at 10:00 (next day)

Delta’s flights between Dublin and Boston will operate as follows:

Flight Departure Arrival DL155 Dublin at 13:00 Boston at 15:05 DL154 Boston at 21:10 Dublin at 08:15 (next day)

Delta’s flights between Dublin and New York-JFK will operate as follows: