Brand USA Training News – Webinars, Incentives and Free flights Up For Grabs.

Brand USA announce additional training webinar dates for June and July with a chance to win a pair of United Airlines economy flights.

Featured destinations will include: Detroit and Mackinac Island, Michigan (23 June); Utah and Salt Lake City (7 July); as well as Colorado and Denver (14 July).

To be in with a chance of winning a Fortnum & Masons’ ‘The Taste of Fortnum’s’ Hamper, or one of their four runner-up USA Scratch Maps prizes, participants must complete at least one ‘Midwest Extra Learning’ Badge Incentive by Wednesday 30 June.

They will also host a USA Training Day on Thursday 1 July from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. BST. This will take place on Brand USA Global Marketplace, and will allow agents to hear from a selection of U.S. destination partners including: Capital Region USA, Discover New England and Great Lakes USA as well as United Airlines.

Agents will also learn about the latest Brand USA resources, including downloadable images from MediaValet, as well as gaining access to travel trade itineraries.

