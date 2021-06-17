British Airways Set To Launch Four New Routes From Belfast This Summer.

British Airways Set To Bolster Links Between N.I. And The UK This Summer.

The additional flights are targeted to support important business and tourism links between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Over the next few months the airline will start to operate 18 flights a week between George Best Belfast City Airport and Exeter, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford and Newquay airports. The new routes will run alongside existing British Airways services between Belfast and London City and London Heathrow airports.

Customers can book via ba.com from today with return fares from Belfast to these new destinations starting from £48 each way.

Tom Stoddart, Managing Director of BA CityFlyer, which will operate the new routes, said: “We’re delighted to announce these new services from Belfast, which will enhance our regional network and maintain vital connections between Northern Ireland and other key UK destinations.

“We’re sure these routes will be popular with customers getting away for a UK holiday this summer, as well as those visiting friends and relatives and we’ll continue to listen to their feedback about where they want to travel.”

He added: “We also welcome the recent announcement about the NI Domestic Aviation Kickstart Scheme and await further details with great interest.”

Customers booking with British Airways can avail of the airline’s flexible booking policy which enables them to exchange their booking for a voucher or move their dates without incurring a change fee if their plans change.