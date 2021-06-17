Ryanair take delivery of their first Boeing 737 Max 8-200 aircraft

Ryanair Takes Delivery of 1st Boeing 737 Max 8-200 Aircraft As Part Of Its €22BN Investment In New Technology.

New Fleet Cuts Fuel By 16% And Reduces Noise By 40%.

Ryanair has taken delivery of its first Boeing 737 8-200 aircraft which departed the Boeing airfield in Seattle at 1am yesterday and arrived in Dublin just before 6pm yesterday evening.

This is the first delivery of Ryanair’s 210 firm order of these revolutionary aircraft which sees the Irish budget airline invest over €22bn in new technology.

The new Boeing 737 will carry 4% more passengers but reduce fuel consumption by 16% per seat, lower noise emissions by 40% and lower CO2 emissions by a similar amount.

According to Ryanair’s Michael O’Leary: “We are delighted to take delivery of our first new technology “Gamchanger” aircraft. These new Boeing 737 aircraft will help Ryanair lower costs, cut fuel consumption and lower noise and CO2 emissions as we invest heavily in new technology to deepen our environmental commitment as Europe’s greenest, cleanest major airline.

“Each B737 aircraft offers 197 seats (compared to our 189-seat current 737 fleet). However, our customers will enjoy more leg room, new Boeing “Sky Interiors” and lower fares, while reducing their environmental footprint by switching to these new aircraft.

“Due to regrettable delivery delays, we expect to take delivery of just 12 of these aircraft during Summer 2021, with 6 delivering in Ryanair colours and 6 in Malta Air colours.

“Ryanair expects to take delivery of an additional 50 of these B737 “Gamechanger” aircraft before Summer 2022, which will enable the Ryanair Group to rebound strongly, offering new routes, lower fares, and rapid traffic recovery to many partner airports across Europe as the tourism industry rebuilds from the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020/2021”.