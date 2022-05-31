SEARCH
50 Years of Stewart Travel

By Allie Sheehan
Stewart Travel is celebrating 50 years in the high street travel business this year. Stewart Travel’s first store opened in Prestwick in 1972 when a week’s all-inclusive in Spain cost around £50, the Prestwick Airshow featured the prototype of an aircraft called Concorde, and Ceylon was renamed Sri Lanka.

The agency now has 12 branches across Scotland and Northern Ireland and is ‘busier than ever’ according to Head of Retail, Linda Boyd, “we’re especially proud that every branch has become a part of their community and we were voted Best Independent Travel Agency in 2019 and 2020 by our customers.”

Celebrations included fizz and cake in store last weekend, a competition prize of a £5,000 holiday for one lucky customer plus an additional £50 off every holiday booked before the end of June.

