5 reasons to visit Valencia in 2022

Valencia is a unique combination of the traditional, avant-garde and sustainable. A vibrant city with its long sandy beaches and great cultural offerings make it the destination to visit in 2022.

1. Celebrate Valencian design

In 2022, València will be crowned the World Capital of Design. It’s an ideal time to discover the work of local designers, architects, interior designers and professionals who have left their mark on the city and promoted it on an international stage. From traditional ceramics, silk and goldsmithing, to the futuristic designs of the City of Arts and Sciences, there’s always something to see.

2. International festival Las Fallas will return in March

After almost two years of celebrating virtually, the Fallas returns with force to the streets of Valencia. The Fallas monuments of 2022 will bear the stamp of the artist Alejandro Santaeulalia, who achieved great success in the sector after planting the municipal falla eight times. Under the title ‘Protegeix allò que estimes’, the artists will merge their creations on a monument made with sustainable materials and that seeks to raise awareness of conservation.

Las Vallas will return to Valencia in 2022

3. #ListenValencia as live music returns

Music is part of the soul of the city, not to mention the design, gastronomy and laid back Mediterranean lifestyle. Valencia’s diverse musical styles can be enjoyed in a variety of environments including the City of Arts and Sciences, on the seafront, Les Arts or the Palau de la Música. The long-awaited return of concerts and festivals sees the calendar already fit to burst with Festival de Les Arts, 4ever Fest, the Concerts de Vivers and Diversity Valencia already confirmed for 2022.

4. A city of cinema

Over the years Valencia has become the backdrop for many blockbuster movies and 2022 is no different. Next year the city will become the setting for a series of both international and national television series and films. Avant-garde settings such as the City of Arts and Sciences, the winding alleys of the centre of the light of the city all inspire film directors for their works.

5. Where to stay

Nine hotels have recently opened their doors in Valencia to welcome guests in search of a little rest and relaxation. For those who prioritise design, Hotel Only You, Helen Berger, AC Palacio Santa Clara and Yours have unique spaces designed by renowned interior designers. For adventurous travellers, Casual Socarrat, L&H Gran Vía and SH Suite Palace all offer themed rooms. And for the more sporty, Sercotel València Alameda offers scooter and bicycle rental services to explore the old Turia riverbeds.