48-hour guide: Summer in Slovenia

A country with endless open spaces, beautiful architecture, authentic gastronomy and a wealth of outdoor pursuits, Slovenia is waiting to be discovered. For travellers looking for a weekend getaway this summer, here’s how to spend a perfect 48 hours in Slovenia.

Day one:

Arrive in the city centre, Ljubljana

Direct flights from London Heathrow are available through a variety of airlines, with a flight time of approximately two hours. Easy to navigate, walking is the best way to get around the capital city. The Ljubljanica river runs around the old castle, with local bars and restaurants winding through the endless historic architecture. Must-visit activities include Tivoli Park, Opera House, open-air theatre and the botanical gardens, not to mention the delicious Slovenian delicacies available in the old town.

Check into Zlata Ladjica, Ljubljana

Located in one of the oldest hotels in Ljubljana, Zlata Ladjica is a boutique hotel with luxurious amenities. Each of the 15 rooms have been designed to maximise space and light whilst the hotel’s gastropub offers a fine dining menu with Slovenian dishes made using locally sourced ingredients. There’s also a spa with a sauna and zero gravity flotation bed for guests to truly unwind and relax. Rooms start from €218 per night.

Discover Jože Plečnik

This year marks the 150th anniversary of the birth of Jože Plečnik, one of Slovenia’s most important architects who was responsible for transforming Ljubljana. Dotted around the city centre, travellers should look out for his notable designs such as the Triple Bridge and Central Market. Take a boat ride across the turquoise waters of the river to see the Cobblers Bridge, another one of his famed works. Explore the cultural ins and outs of the city with the ‘Moustache Tour’ travellers can learn about the moustached giants of Slovenian culture including Jože Plečnik, Ivan Cankar, and Rihard Jakopič – all great artists.

Taste authentic cuisine at Odprta Kuhna

Make the most of the sunshine and eat at the city’s famed open kitchen which runs only in the summer. The Pogacar Square at Ljubljana’s central market is transformed into Odprta Kuhna, an open kitchen which is filled with food stalls from Slovenia and surrounding countries. Bringing together Europe’s best eateries, guests are spoilt for choice with the authentic flavours on offer.

Visit Ljubljana Castle

First built 900 years ago, Ljubljana Castle holds so much of the city’s history. The castle seems daringly high however the views make it all worth it. Overlooking the beautiful city, it’s a great place to watch the sunset fall over the iconic Baroque architecture. The main courtyard is free to enter and is home to a cafe, nightclub, galleries, and a restaurant.

For more information about Slovenia, visit www.slovenia.info